Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock Price

Media headlines about WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WEC Energy Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.8902304363529 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $63.04. 1,633,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,432. The firm has a market cap of $19,891.96, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $70.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

