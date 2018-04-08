Wells Fargo Analysts Give Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) a $37.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo set a $37.00 target price on Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE MMI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,244. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,350.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CFO Martin E. Louie sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $225,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Hughes sold 12,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $441,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 679,569 shares of company stock worth $24,301,869. Corporate insiders own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 273,022 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 109,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,754 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

