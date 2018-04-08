Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 50,111 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,111 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,869.50, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 54,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,362,894.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward Earl Wilcox sold 21,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $946,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock worth $4,251,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 50,111 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/wells-fargo-company-mn-acquires-50111-shares-of-pacific-premier-bancorp-ppbi-updated.html.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.