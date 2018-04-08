Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 7,781 Shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of Exponent worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 31.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

EXPO stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. Exponent has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $2,046.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.27 million. Exponent had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

