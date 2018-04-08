Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 466,837 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.23% of Nautilus worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the third quarter worth $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the third quarter worth $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Nautilus by 58.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the third quarter worth $220,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLS. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Nautilus from $19.75 to $16.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

In related news, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 5,350 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $69,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 2,335 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,085 shares of company stock valued at $363,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.22, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Nautilus had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Nautilus’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/wells-fargo-company-mn-cuts-stake-in-nautilus-inc-nls-updated.html.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.