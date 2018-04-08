Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AFB) Holdings Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AFB) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.29% of Alliance National Municipal Income Fund worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alliance National Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AFB opened at $12.54 on Friday. Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AFB) Holdings Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-4-97-million-holdings-in-alliance-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-afb-updated.html.

Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing substantially all of its net assets in municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.