Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 491.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.65% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 41.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 180.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $22.75 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 52.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari acquired 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,905.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,949.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,630 shares of company stock valued at $161,654 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

