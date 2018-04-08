Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 12,159 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 13,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $978,599.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,877.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,843 shares of company stock valued at $10,393,337 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,958.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $75.82.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.39 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

