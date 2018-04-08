WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F (NYSEARCA:DIM) Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F (NYSEARCA:DIM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.02% of WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 317,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F has a twelve month low of $59.77 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st were paid a $0.1002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

WisdomTree Intl. MidCap Dividend F Company Profile

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

