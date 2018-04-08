YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of YPF worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YPF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in YPF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in YPF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,694,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after purchasing an additional 143,856 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in YPF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 797,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 200,563 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in YPF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 202,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in YPF by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,162,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,743 shares in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of YPF in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8,409.03, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.90. YPF SA has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

