Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Selective Insurance worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Selective Insurance by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Selective Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Selective Insurance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance by 349.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,577.56, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. Selective Insurance has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Selective Insurance had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selective Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $62.00 target price on Selective Insurance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/wells-fargo-company-mn-sells-11111-shares-of-selective-insurance-group-sigi-updated-updated.html.

Selective Insurance Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.