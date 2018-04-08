Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.45.

NASDAQ:SNH opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,752.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $22.52.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $278.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.99 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNH. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members.

