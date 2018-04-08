Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Cut to $157.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo from $175.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.08.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $119.02 and a 1-year high of $208.82. The stock has a market cap of $5,557.69, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.16). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $842.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.97 million. sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Acuity Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

