Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

WELL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Welltower from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.77.

NYSE WELL opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20,341.47, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.20. Welltower has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $32,178.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Whitelaw purchased 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,821.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,843 shares in the company, valued at $313,243.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

