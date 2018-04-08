WePower Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (WPR)

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. WePower has a market capitalization of $33.65 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower token can now be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WePower has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00686147 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00174160 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About WePower

WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,580,425 tokens. WePower’s official website is wepower.network. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

WePower can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WePower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WePower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.