Werner Enterprises (WERN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Werner Enterprises, Inc. is a premier transportation and logistics company. The company is engaged in hauling truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. The Company operates throughout the 48 contiguous states pursuant to operating authority, both common and contract, granted by the Department of Transportation and pursuant to intrastate authority granted by various states. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; temperature-controlled. Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. “

WERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS upgraded Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.53.

WERN opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,575.67, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.58 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 22.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15,248.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

