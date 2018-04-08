WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce sales of $96.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the lowest is $94.57 million. WesBanco posted sales of $93.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $96.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $403.35 million to $416.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $438.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $420.90 million to $446.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.48 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $48.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of WSBC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 112,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,861.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other news, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $65,268.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 274.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc (WesBanco) is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. WesBanco offers its services through two segments: community banking, which offers services, such as commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and trust and investment services, which offers trust services, as well as various alternative investment products, including mutual funds.

