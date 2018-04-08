Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2,696.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,290.33, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 800,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

