West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.17.

WST opened at $83.32 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $6,164.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

West Pharmaceutical Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 800,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,500,000 after acquiring an additional 880,636 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 715,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,621,000 after acquiring an additional 400,459 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,036,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,548,000 after acquiring an additional 383,646 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,734,000 after acquiring an additional 341,999 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/west-pharmaceutical-services-wst-downgraded-to-sell-at-valuengine.html.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.