Westar Energy (WR) CEO Mark A. Ruelle Sells 29,500 Shares

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) CEO Mark A. Ruelle sold 29,500 shares of Westar Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,505,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WR stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. Westar Energy has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7,397.54, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Westar Energy had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Westar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Westar Energy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Westar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on shares of Westar Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS began coverage on shares of Westar Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Westar Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Westar Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 86,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Westar Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Westar Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Westar Energy by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Westar Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westar Energy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc, an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines.

