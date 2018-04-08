Westlake Chemical (WLK) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westlake Chemical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.7580051953019 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

WLK traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.19. 1,154,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13,872.53, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $121.30.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 24,318 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $2,689,813.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,753.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 2,161 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $245,079.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,545,548. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

