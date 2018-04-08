BB&T Securities LLC Raises Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 148,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 789,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,777,000 after acquiring an additional 318,173 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $16,442.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 target price on WestRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on WestRock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WestRock to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on WestRock from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 14,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 124,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $8,142,736.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,769,925.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 454,649 shares of company stock worth $29,964,777. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

