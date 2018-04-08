Weyco Group (WEYS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weyco Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 46.5220429962632 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Weyco Group stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.19, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $80.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th.

WEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

