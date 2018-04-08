WGL Holdings Inc (WGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $848.00 Million

Analysts predict that WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) will announce $848.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WGL’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $882.40 million and the lowest is $813.60 million. WGL posted sales of $841.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WGL will report full-year sales of $848.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WGL.

WGL (NYSE:WGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. WGL had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $652.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WGL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,537,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,303,000 after purchasing an additional 116,890 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WGL by 58.6% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,585,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,516,000 after purchasing an additional 586,112 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WGL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,269,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WGL by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,649,000 after purchasing an additional 47,245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of WGL by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,663,000 after purchasing an additional 259,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGL stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.00. 240,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. WGL has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4,237.65, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from WGL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. WGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

About WGL

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

