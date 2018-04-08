Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (NYSE:WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (NYSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

WPM opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9,046.29, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $22.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.84 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wheaton Precious Metals Co. (NYSE:WPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/wheaton-precious-metals-corp-wpm-plans-0-09-quarterly-dividend-updated-updated.html.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company worldwide. It has streaming agreements for 21 operating mines and 8 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.