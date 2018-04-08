WhiteCoin Market Cap Hits $17.71 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00001004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, FreiExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Lbank. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $17.71 million and approximately $337,326.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00185394 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009051 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 248,853,465 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin (XWC) is a three year old decentralized global blockchain with a focus on cyber security, payments & secure communications While available to everyone, WhiteCoin is driven by a dedicated community of supporters yet controlled by no one single individual. This attractive combination will help ensure stability, growth, and compelling technological developments.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Lbank, FreiExchange and EXX. It is not possible to purchase WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

