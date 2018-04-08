Johnson Rice Begins Coverage on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

Research analysts at Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WLL. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $14.40 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,161.54, a P/E ratio of -25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 83.54%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $29,408.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/whiting-petroleum-wll-earns-buy-rating-from-analysts-at-johnson-rice-updated-updated.html.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.