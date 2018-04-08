Brokers Offer Predictions for Titan Machinery Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan Machinery in a research note issued on Thursday, March 29th, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price target on Titan Machinery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $56,762.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 36.1% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 530,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 134,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

