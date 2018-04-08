Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $842.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.97 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.56%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Williams Capital decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $157.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.08.

Shares of AYI traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.83. 988,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5,615.91, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $119.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 645.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,564,000 after purchasing an additional 494,788 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,767,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,000,000 after purchasing an additional 415,908 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $68,182,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,755,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,004,000 after purchasing an additional 341,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 886,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,866,000 after purchasing an additional 226,605 shares during the period.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Acuity Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 4th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/william-blair-equities-analysts-decrease-earnings-estimates-for-acuity-brands-inc-ayi-updated-updated.html.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.