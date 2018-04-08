227,289 Shares in NextEra Energy (NEE) Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,500,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 180,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 38,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $439,881.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,404,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,245 shares of company stock worth $9,783,623. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $162.75 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $128.31 and a 12-month high of $164.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77,210.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

