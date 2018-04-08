William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,585 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Shopify Inc (US) worth $41,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shopify Inc (US) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Vetr cut Shopify Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.32 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify Inc (US) from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.63.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $117.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,999.22, a P/E ratio of -279.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.82. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $154.82.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc (US) Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

