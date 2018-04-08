Radian Group (RDN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Radian Group worth $34,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4,178.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.32 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

