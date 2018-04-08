Intuit (INTU) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Intuit worth $45,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Ark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $2,276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in Intuit by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 12,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Intuit by 5.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Intuit by 7.2% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuit from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on Intuit to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.05.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 159,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $27,166,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 214,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $38,127,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,809 shares of company stock valued at $147,885,200 in the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44,007.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Intuit has a 1-year low of $115.62 and a 1-year high of $179.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 72.52% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

