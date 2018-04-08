Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Position Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,697,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 310,047 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Acxiom worth $46,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACXM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acxiom during the 3rd quarter worth $26,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Acxiom by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,203,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,958,000 after acquiring an additional 870,045 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Acxiom by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,863,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,552,000 after acquiring an additional 632,649 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Acxiom during the 4th quarter worth $15,333,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Acxiom by 5,266.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 526,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACXM. BidaskClub upgraded Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Acxiom from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acxiom in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Acxiom from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of Acxiom stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,903.76, a PE ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acxiom Co. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $234.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.36 million. Acxiom had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.14%. Acxiom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Acxiom Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/william-blair-investment-management-llc-sells-310047-shares-of-acxiom-co-acxm-updated-updated.html.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Acxiom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acxiom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.