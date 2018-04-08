William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. William Blair also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Vetr cut Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.82 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.11.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190,256.11, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Oracle has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. analysts expect that Oracle will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $85,493,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,522,983 shares in the company, valued at $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

