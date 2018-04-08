Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Price

Media headlines about Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Willis Towers Watson earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5161696070679 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of WLTW traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.15. The company had a trading volume of 501,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,008. The firm has a market cap of $19,323.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $125.66 and a one year high of $165.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,509,608.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

