Wink Price Down 30.7% This Week (CRYPTO:WINK)

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Wink has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Wink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Wink has a market cap of $0.00 and $4.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00176441 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00018478 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000463 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded up 105.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00001389 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Wink

Wink (CRYPTO:WINK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling Wink

Wink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Wink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wink must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wink using one of the exchanges listed above.

