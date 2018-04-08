Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago’s adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, while the top-line beat the same. Compared with the year-ago figures, revenues were higher. Year-over-year robust organic growth by the Towable segment has enabled it to drive revenues. Also, higher volume sales,overall market growth and an improved RV portfolio have contributed to the increase in revenues. Also, in order to enhance shareholder value, it engages in frequent share-repurchase programs. However, high material costs faced by the Motorized segment and considerable outstanding debt are few headwinds for the company. Shares of Winnebago underperformed the industry it belongs to. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on WGO. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.83.

WGO opened at $37.35 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,212.43, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

