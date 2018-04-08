Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Given Media Impact Score of 0.16

Media stories about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wipro earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.2243503811769 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

WIT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. 809,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,582. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $23,305.65, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 16.09%. analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

