Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Wirecard (WDI) a €118.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($145.68) price target on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs set a €135.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Warburg Research set a €118.00 ($145.68) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Baader Bank set a €117.00 ($144.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS set a €118.00 ($145.68) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wirecard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.11 ($127.30).

Shares of ETR:WDI traded down €0.96 ($1.19) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €98.26 ($121.31). 415,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €47.90 ($59.14) and a fifty-two week high of €111.00 ($137.04).

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, engages in the provision of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three business segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services.

