Wizz Air Holdings (WIZZ) Receives GBX 3,152.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings (LON:WIZZ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,235.83 ($45.42).

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($56.15) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,204 ($59.01) to GBX 4,310 ($60.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($32.29) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($52.64) to GBX 3,800 ($53.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

LON:WIZZ traded up GBX 4 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,340 ($46.88). The stock had a trading volume of 254,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,998. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,597 ($22.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,825 ($53.69).

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,632 ($50.98), for a total transaction of £5,448,000 ($7,647,389.11).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. It operates a fleet of 87 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft that offer services for approximately 550 routes from 28 bases connecting 144 destinations across 43 countries.

