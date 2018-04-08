Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini Sells 15,000 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $1,907,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Bozzini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, James Bozzini sold 4,916 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $545,921.80.

WDAY opened at $122.58 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $26,460.00, a PE ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Workday had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $582.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.41 million. research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Workday by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Workday from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

