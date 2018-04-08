Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Director Sells 24,987 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Michael A. Stankey sold 24,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $3,178,846.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael A. Stankey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Michael A. Stankey sold 25,000 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $3,407,500.00.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $26,460.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $582.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.41 million. sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 53.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7,406.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

