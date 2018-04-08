Workday Inc (WDAY) Receives $119.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.22.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Workday from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $212,309.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $559,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 781,980 shares of company stock worth $89,509,266. Insiders own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Workday by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 610,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Workday by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Workday by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 147,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,594. The company has a market capitalization of $26,693.10, a PE ratio of -100.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Workday has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $582.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.41 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

