Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price

News headlines about Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Workday earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the software maker an impact score of 45.4933834891915 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,058. The company has a market cap of $25,741.80, a P/E ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Workday has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Workday had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $582.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.41 million. analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 458,496 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $50,017,328.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A George Battle sold 10,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 721,980 shares of company stock worth $83,256,516. 37.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

