World Asset Management Inc Sells 52,280 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 705,323 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 52,280 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.0% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $60,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 947.3% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 279,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252,847 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 41.6% in the second quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 819,350 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,901 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 57.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Advisors LTD. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 12,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $711,306.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,278 shares in the company, valued at $15,928,854. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

