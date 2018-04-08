WorldCoin (WDC) Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One WorldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. WorldCoin has a market capitalization of $999,353.00 and approximately $274.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WorldCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005899 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001090 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001647 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WorldCoin Profile

WorldCoin (WDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,027,747 coins. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global. WorldCoin’s official message board is forum.worldcoin.global.

WorldCoin Coin Trading

WorldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is not currently possible to purchase WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorldCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WorldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.