Switch (SWCH) & WPP (NYSE:WPP) Head-To-Head Analysis

WPP (NYSE: WPP) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

WPP pays an annual dividend of $3.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Switch pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. WPP pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WPP and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPP 3 7 1 0 1.82 Switch 1 4 6 0 2.45

Switch has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 47.54%. Given Switch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Switch is more favorable than WPP.

Profitability

This table compares WPP and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPP N/A N/A N/A Switch N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WPP and Switch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPP $19.67 billion 1.04 $2.34 billion $7.76 10.46 Switch $378.27 million 9.77 $31.36 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Switch.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of WPP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Switch beats WPP on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services. The Data Investment Management segment offers brand, consumer, media, and marketplace insight services. The Public Relations & Public Affairs segment provides corporate, consumer, financial, and brand-building services. The Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications segment is involved in branding and identity; healthcare communications; and direct, digital, promotional, and relationship marketing activities. This segment also offers specialist communications services, such as custom media and multicultural marketing; event, sports, youth, and entertainment marketing; corporate and business-to-business; and media, technology, and production services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

