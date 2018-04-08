WPT Industrial REIT (WIR.U) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at National Bank Financial

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR.U) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of WPT Industrial REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE:WIR.U traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.02. 7,770 shares of the company were exchanged. WPT Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$13.02 and a 1-year high of C$13.10.

About WPT Industrial REIT

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

