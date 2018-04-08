WPX Energy (WPX) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Media headlines about WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WPX Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.5971177245338 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

WPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Johnson Rice started coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised WPX Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

WPX traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $13.14. 9,866,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,936,999. WPX Energy has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

